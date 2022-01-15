ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head to Head Contrast

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ASM International alerts:

This table compares ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.52 billion 13.31 $326.01 million $9.84 42.27 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.75 $110.61 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 3 5 0 2.63 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

ASM International presently has a consensus target price of $329.68, indicating a potential downside of 20.73%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.85%. Given ASM International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASM International is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Summary

ASM International beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.