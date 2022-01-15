Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.77.

Asana stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

