Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.44.

ARGTF stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

