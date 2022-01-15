Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Trading Down 0.1%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. 29,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 6,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

