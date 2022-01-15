Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,701,200 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the December 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.5 days.

Shares of AANNF opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AANNF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

