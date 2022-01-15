Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

ATZ stock opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.45.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

