Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 3,004.8% in December

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 3,004.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.