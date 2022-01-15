ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,792 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.32 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

