ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.