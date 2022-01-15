ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

