ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 6,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 123,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 315,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 179,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,312,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 159,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

