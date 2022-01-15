ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

