Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

