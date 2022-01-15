ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

