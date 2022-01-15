Aragon Court Price Tops $0.30 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $38.70 million and $94,123.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

