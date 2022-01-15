Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

