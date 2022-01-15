Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.87. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

