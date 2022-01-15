APY.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $173,097.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $173,097.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,872,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

