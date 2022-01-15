Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last 90 days. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 373,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,154. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

