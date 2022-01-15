Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

APR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Apria news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,871 shares of company stock worth $11,788,228 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:APR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

