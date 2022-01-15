Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

