Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to 1,280.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from 1,360.00 to 1,350.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,312.71.

ANFGF opened at $19.68 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

