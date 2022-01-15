Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATBPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATBPF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

