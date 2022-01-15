Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE AM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

