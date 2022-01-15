ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANPDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.22. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $334.17 and a one year high of $615.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

