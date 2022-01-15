Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,500 ($47.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,230 ($43.84).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($44.88) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,951.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,939.31. The stock has a market cap of £44.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

