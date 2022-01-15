Analysts Set Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT at $9.13

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.42.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.