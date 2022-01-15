Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$24.61

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Several analysts have commented on SIS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Savaria stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.44. 75,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$15.31 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

