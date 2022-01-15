Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.48. 915,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

