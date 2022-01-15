Analysts Set Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $36.25

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

IMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 117,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

