Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $6.56

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 2,328,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.