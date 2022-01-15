Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $17.88

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 8,488,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,216. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

