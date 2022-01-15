Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TGS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

