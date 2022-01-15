Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBOT remained flat at $$6.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,346. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

