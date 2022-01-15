Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $557.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.50 million and the highest is $558.10 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 3,492,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,736. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.