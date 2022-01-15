Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.31). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

DRIO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 77,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

