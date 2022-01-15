Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CTT stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 535,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

