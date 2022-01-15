Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Cabot posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

