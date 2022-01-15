Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.39. 296,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.