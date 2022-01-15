Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Monday. 7,432,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,405. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

