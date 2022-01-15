Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Monday. 7,432,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,405. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.