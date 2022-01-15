Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on XERS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 131,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

