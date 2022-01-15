Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $150.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $138.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650.67 million, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

