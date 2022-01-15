Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 813,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

