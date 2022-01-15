Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $74.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $288.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $963.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.