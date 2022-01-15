Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. 1,602,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,961. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

