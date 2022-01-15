Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $382.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

