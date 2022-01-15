Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $842.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post $842.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.00 million and the highest is $846.20 million. ChampionX posted sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,348,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,890. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

