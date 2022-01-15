Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 699,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,499. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

