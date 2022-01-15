Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 699,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,499. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.