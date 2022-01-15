AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.60.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

