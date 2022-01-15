Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMYT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. Research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.